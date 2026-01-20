Jake Paul Appears To Give President Trump Broken Jaw Update At National Title Game

Play video content X/@GovGoneWild

Jake Paul got some one-on-one time with President Trump at the College Football Playoff Championship on Monday ... and he seemingly used it to brief POTUS on his broken jaw recovery.

El Gallo was spotted hanging in No. 45 & 47's Hard Rock Stadium suite at some point in the Indiana Hoosiers' huge win over the Miami Hurricanes ... and during the chat, he was caught on video rubbing his face.

Unclear what exactly was said ... but since Trump is a big fan of combat sports and the Paul bros, we take it he was aware of what the fighter went through just weeks prior.

Play video content Instagram/@jakepaul

Paul required surgery to have plates and screws inserted in his jaw after Anthony Joshua lit him up in their boxing match ... but despite the ailment, he was in good spirits in Miami, the same city he was handed his second pro loss back on Dec. 19.

Paul even chopped it up with ESPN's Pat McAfee on the field before kickoff ... and made the most of it by clowning the punter-turned-TV personality over his wardrobe.

Paul was pulling for the underdog Canes in the matchup ... but admitted he also liked Indiana due to his Midwest ties.

The stars were out for the game ... with Paul, Trump, Tom Brady, Fat Joe, Lil Uzi Vert, Michael Irvin and more in attendance -- and the crowd at the stadium showered the prez with love.