Jake Paul Gives Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Special Birthday Shoutout

Jake Paul might still be in recovery mode after suffering a broken jaw at the hands of Anthony Joshua ... but it doesn't mean he can't find time to celebrate his fiancée, Jutta Leerdam -- 'cause he took to Instagram to wish her a happy 27th birthday!!

Paul shared the post on Tuesday ... including some photos from their engagement in Italy back in March and other cute moments.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Happy birthday to my baby Jut," Paul wrote. "I love you."

It all comes after a rough weekend on the ice for the Dutch speedskater, who crashed in the 1000-meter final during the Olympic Trials.

Luckily for Leerdam -- who earned a silver medal in that race during the 2022 Games in Beijing -- rebounded Sunday in the 500-meter race ... placing second with a time of 37.242.

It doesn't guarantee her a spot on the Dutch roster, as the country's selection committee decides whether she joins them in Italy for the games. A decision is expected next month.

No matter what comes from that decision ... we know that 2026 will be a busy year for the couple. Paul revealed on the "Impaulsive" podcast that Leerdam will be moving to Puerto Rico sometime after the Games. On top of that, it sounds like the family could be growing, as Jake said he's developed a bad case of baby fever.

"I have such baby fever," Jake said. "Like I want kids so bad."