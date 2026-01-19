President Trump Cheered At Miami vs. Indiana Championship Game

President Donald Trump was in friendly territory at the CFP National Championship on Monday ... with a loud applause breaking out when he was shown during the national anthem.

Nos. 45-47 hit Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for the Miami vs. Indiana matchup ... and he brought Ivanka, Kai, and some more grandkids along for the ride.

The crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami roars as @POTUS is shown during the Star-Spangled Banner :us: pic.twitter.com/gqQ3ojBXho — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 20, 2026 @RapidResponse47

Trump's presence was felt early in the night ... 'cause as "American Idol" star Jamal Roberts performed his rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner," the cams cut to him on the big screens.

While Trump's gotten cheers, boos and everything in between over the years, this is Florida we're talking about ... so naturally, those in attendance went nuts when he popped up for all to see.

“DOWNLOAD THE TICKETS AND GET IN EARLY” - Danny Boy Cane



(I think this is the line to get into the line to get into the stadium) pic.twitter.com/DSjnTLUv1w — Ohio’s Tate (@BarstoolTate) January 19, 2026 @BarstoolTate

The White House confirmed days ago Trump would soak in all the action in person ... and as TMZ Sports reported, local officials beefed up security to make sure the night went off without a hitch.

That being said, lines to get into the stadium were pretty long hours before kickoff ... but it looked like a packed house once things were underway.