Miami Cops, Feds Boost Security Presence for CFP Game, Trump's Coming!

The College Football Playoff title game is already one of the biggest events of the year ... but with President Donald Trump attending, Miami police tell TMZ Sports that security will seriously be beefed up!

The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes and No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers will battle for the national championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Monday night ... in the high-profile game.

The MGPD were already gearing up for the chaos that a game like this can bring -- the stadium holds around 65,000 people -- but with POTUS pulling up, even more manpower has been added.

"We have increased police presence from our local, state, and federal agencies," the Miami Gardens PD told us on Monday.

"The game is expected [to be attended by] dignitaries from the White House. Security will be tight, for those attending the game arrive earlier than usual."

For as much of a headache as it might be for police to keep the area safe, 45/47 is pumped to attend the football game, releasing a statement praising both teams on Monday, just hours before kickoff.

"God bless the talented players and dedicated coaches, the families who love and support them, and the faithful fans who cheer them on," Trump said.