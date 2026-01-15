CFP Championship Game Ticket Sold For $26K Amid Price Surge

Somebody really, really wants to see the CFP championship game in person next week -- as a single ticket to the matchup sold for a whopping $26,000!!!

SeatGeek tells TMZ Sports an unidentified individual dropped an eye-popping amount of dough on one seat to watch the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes battle for the College Football Playoff title at Hard Rock Stadium on January 19.

The seat comes with an incredible view, though ... according to the popular resale ticketing marketplace, the ticket is for row one in the 72 Club, giving the buyer extreme VIP vibes.

When it comes to the "lower" prices, the get-in is a little over $3K, and the average resale price is $5K.

Overall, this is the highest price surge SeatGeek has seen for the College Football Playoff title game. Last year, the average resale price was $3,445, and in 2024, it was under $2,500.

But get this -- resale tickets for the CFP game in 2023 and 2022 were just in the $1,000 range!

However, this Miami vs. Indiana matchup is as big as it gets. It's the CFP title game debut for both programs, even though Hurricanes QB Carson Beck has been there twice before, when he was on the Georgia Bulldogs.

It's also worth noting the Hurricanes' last championship win was in 2001, while the Hooisers have never won a national title.