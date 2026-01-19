Jeremy Shockey Gives Miami Advice Ahead Of National Championship Game

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Miami Hurricanes are a win away from adding a sixth national championship to their trophy case ... and Jeremy Shockey -- who won one of them in 2001 -- spoke with TMZ Sports about what he'd tell the players ahead of the biggest night of their lives.

"Try to be like a horse with blinders," Shockey said. "The distractions are going to come, it's a big week."

The 45-year-old said the team has already weathered the storm of the season, noting the Hurricanes have played in three high-stakes playoff games to get to this point.

"Just shut up the distractions," he said. "The tickets, here's the family, and just go play their style of football."

He also said it's been great to see guys like Michael Irvin and Ray Lewis on the sidelines supporting his alma mater as they go on this run ... reminding him of when former players would hit the field to support him when he was around.

"All we can do is show support, go back and see those guys," Shockey said.

When we asked him for his prediction, it won't come as a shock as to who he thinks will be hoisting the CFP trophy by the end of the night.