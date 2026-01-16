Chipotle Working On Future Curt Cignetti Collab After Burrito Bowl Obsession Revealed

Forget Xs and Os … is Indiana University football’s secret weapon a Chipotle burrito bowl?

It turns out Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti is a burrito bowl loyalist, reportedly eating the same order every day: rice, beans, chicken and a side of guacamole.

The Wall Street Journal exposed the coach’s habit … and Chipotle is now publicly acknowledging the obsession, making it clear they’re very aware of the Hoosiers' edge.

In a statement to TMZ Sports, the burrito chain said, "We appreciate Coach Cignetti’s fandom and applaud his assistant director of football operations for being among the top 1% of Chipotle Rewards members in the state of Indiana."

Chipotle also confirmed that it has already had conversations with Cignetti’s management about possibly teaming up in the future -- but the brand is backing off and letting the coach stay locked in over the next few days.

"Right now, it’s important that we let him focus on his team's ultimate goal," the company said.

Smart move -- can't be a distraction while top-ranked Indiana is cooking on its way to the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday against No. 10 Miami.

Cignetti's consistent Chipotle routine -- same bowl, same order, every day except when traveling -- has become symbolic of his no-nonsense approach to football.

And with Indiana stacking wins and bowl game trophies, nobody's questioning the method.

As for the assistant who's been picking up the bowls? WSJ claims he once accumulated about 64,000 rewards points -- the same as spending roughly $6,400 on burrito bowls.