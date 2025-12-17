Chipotle Customers Brawl With Employees Behind Counter, Caught on Video

If you think Chipotle isn't spicy, you should head to West Hartford, Connecticut ... things got heated between customers and employees in a holiday brawl caught on video!

‘Police are investigating after a fight broke out at a Chipotle in West Harford on Saturday.’



Watch the footage ... at the start of filming, a customer appears to throw a metal tray at a worker before diving behind the counter. As the customer rains blows down on the fallen employee, their coworkers step in.

Then another customer matches up with a different employee -- this one involved a lot more hair-pulling.

Other patrons in line seem unbothered, looking on while leaning on booths and scrolling their phones.

Chipotle Chief Corporate Affairs and Food Safety Officer Laurie Schalow told CT Insider ... "At Chipotle, the health and safety of our employees and our guests is our highest priority. We have zero tolerance for guests who mistreat our employees and fail to give them the respect they deserve."

West Hartford Police said the investigation was ongoing and no arrests were immediately made.