Donald Trump Reveals His Favorite Dish at McDonald's Is Filet-O-Fish

Hold onto your fries, folks! President Donald Trump, the unofficial mascot of McDonald's, is dropping a bombshell about his favorite meal ... and nope, it's not the Big Mac!

At the McDonald's Impact Summit on Monday, Donald dished that his top-secret munchie is the Filet-O-Fish ... but he also slid in a not-so-subtle note to the Golden Arches -- load that thing up with more tartar sauce!!

His tartar confession got some knowing chuckles from the crowd ... especially when Donald ranted about how much he hates having to ask for extra sauce, even locking eyes with one guy in the audience who clearly felt his pain.

As you might've guessed, Trump's got a deep-fried love affair with McDonald's -- let's not forget he famously served Big Macs at White House banquets during his first term.