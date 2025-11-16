Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Famous Fast Food Junkies ... Happy Fast Food Day!

Plenty Of Stars Grubbing Out For National Fast Food Day!

By TMZ Staff
Published
1111-Famous-Fast-Food-Junkies-PRIMARY

There really is a holiday for everything these days ... and since it's National Fast Food Day, it seemed like a good time to get you clued in on which celebs can't get enough of the stuff!

Celebs Who Love Raising Cane's
Launch Gallery
Caniac Crew!!! Launch Gallery

Of course, not all fast food is made the same ... and we think stars like Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson like their comfort grub deep-fried and served with special sauce!

Stars Eating In-N-Out
Launch Gallery
Stars scarfing In-N-Out Launch Gallery

There's always room for the classics, though, and even though Olivia Rodrigo went for a combo at In-N-Out, Kylie Jenner got her burger protein-style!

Stars Eating McDonalds -- Lovin' It!
Launch Gallery
Stars Lovin' It Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Then again, those golden arches are usually pretty enticing when a Big Mac attack hits ... just ask Saweetie or Millie Court!

Related articles