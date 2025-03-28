MLB's Tanner Bibee Denies Chipotle Sparked Opening Day Scratch

Tanner Bibee was set to make his first-ever Opening Day start for the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday before his tummy had other plans -- but the pitcher wants to make it absolutely clear it was NOT Chipotle's fault!!

For those unfamiliar with the 26-year-old, he revealed his pregame superstition ahead of the 2024 MLB season -- which involves hitting up the popular Mexican restaurant to get ready for a start.

Play video content February 2024 Just Baseball

Bibee even shared his go-to order ... which involved brown rice, chicken, pico de gallo, hot sauce, cheese, guacamole and lettuce.

Fast forward to Opening Day 2025 -- just a few hours before he was slated to take the bump for Cleveland, it was announced he was no longer gonna pitch against the Kansas City Royals due to acute gastroenteritis.

Before hearing from the man himself ... Guards fans quickly pointed fingers at Chipotle.

The chatter eventually made its way to Bibee ... who defended his beloved chain's honor in a passionate tweet.

Stop talking about @ChipotleTweets like that! Sick before i could even think about a bowl! — Tanner Bibee (@IssaBibe) March 28, 2025 @IssaBibe

"Stop talking about @ChipotleTweets like that!" Bibee said on X. "Sick before I could even think about a bowl!"

While he did not reveal any details of his ailment, it doesn't sound like the bowl is going anywhere ... and chances are he'll be back to his pregame routine when he makes his return.

Luckily for Cleveland, the Guards did just fine without Bibee. The team secured a 7-4 win ... and Ben Lively got the nod instead.