Chicago White Sox Drench Manager Will Venable In Gatorade After First Win

Play video content

Will Venable celebrated his first win as an MLB manager with a ton of electrolytes ... thanks to his Chicago White Sox players absolutely dousing him in Gatorade after the milestone!!

The Sox have had a rough couple of years -- they lost an MLB record 121 games last season ... but things are looking up in 2025 after an 8-1 Opening Day win over the Angels on Thursday.

It was the former outfielder's first game in the dugout as a skipper ... and after the outing, he was on the receiving end of a sports drink shower.

Venable was a great sport about the gesture ... climbing into a shopping cart and being pushed around as his guys wreaked havoc.

The win marks the first time Chicago has been above .500 since March 30, 2023 ... so it makes sense that they are savoring this one, especially with Venable's accomplishment in mind.

The Gatorade is probably helpful, too ... after all, the Sox put on a show with their bats in the matchup -- so they could use some replenishing!!

It truly was a special day for the organization ... as fans were even treated to an appearance from Bulls legend Derrick Rose, who threw out a perfect first pitch!!

Too big, too fast, too strong, too good



An MVP first pitch from D-Rose 🌹 https://t.co/ZvzePiJR2p pic.twitter.com/qAmXf2bjHv — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 27, 2025 @whitesox

As for the Angels, the only good news for them is that Mike Trout wasn’t badly hurt when he was hit by a pitch in an at-bat ... but it was such a blowout, they needed to use a position player on the mound at one point.