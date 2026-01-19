Indiana Students Camp Outside Bars In Below Freezing Temps For Title Game

Indiana University students aren't playing around when it comes to the Hoosiers' chase of history -- lining up in below-freezing temperatures outside of bars just to secure a spot to watch the title game!

The championship game kicks off Monday night at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida ... where the No. 1 Hooisers will face No. 10 Hurricanes.

While Miami fans are lucky the game's right in their hometown, many IU faithful couldn't make the trip to the Sunshine State ... so the best play was camping out in massive crowds with chairs and tents to lock in a seat at the local bars.

Indy reporter Max Lewis caught the loyal fans on video, showing a long line of students outside bars in downtown Bloomington, including The Upstairs Pub, a popular spot.

The line outside The Upstairs Pub in Bloomington is insane! Students are camping outside all the bars down here to get a spot for tonight’s game. #CFBPlayoff #GoHoosiers pic.twitter.com/2jYlQ7tzfI — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) January 19, 2026 @MaxLewisTV

Mind you -- it’s 11 degrees out, and it’s not forecast to get any warmer the rest of Monday, and the game doesn't kick off until 7:30 PM ET (a long time from now)!

SeatGeek told us ticket prices were surging for the CFP National Championship ... with a single ticket actually selling for $26k in one case.