Willis McGahee Says Mendoza Is Elite, But Miami Will 'Kick A**' In CFP Title Game

Willis McGahee knows Fernando Mendoza is on an all-time run, but the Miami Hurricanes are even hotter -- 'cause he tells TMZ Sports, despite Indiana's elite quarterback, his alma mater will take home the College Football Playoff crown!!

The championship game kicks off on Monday in Miami ... where the Hoosiers and Hurricanes will battle for the national title.

Both teams have been playing their absolute best this postseason ... especially Mendoza, who has completed 85% of his passes and thrown for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

That said, many believe that's too much for the Hurricanes to handle ... but McGahee isn't worried one bit.

"We know when it's time to hit that field, we are goin' to kick a** all up and down that field," the former Hurricanes running back said.

"I mean, let's not get it twisted -- he's from Florida, he's from down in Miami, he's one hell of a player."

"At the end of the day, he's gonna make plays. He's gonna get through tough situations, but we contain, we win, we go home and celebrate in Miami! Win the natty in Miami!"

McGahee called The U's opportunity to win at home is "a blessing" and a perfect way to silence the naysayers after a season full of disrespect.