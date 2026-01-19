President Trump Congratulates Indiana, Miami Before CFP Championship Attendance

President Donald Trump just penned a love letter to college football ahead of his appearance at Monday's championship game ... saying the sport is as American as it gets!!

POTUS -- who will be at Hard Rock Stadium to catch Indiana and Miami duke it out for the College Football Playoff title -- gushed about the "beloved and uniquely American tradition" in the lengthy note ... hours before the 2026 season comes to an end.

"Every fall and winter, massive crowds flock to stadiums in college towns all across our Nation to witness the epic display of loyalty, rivalry, tradition, and regional identity erupting throughout the stands and on the field below," Trump said.

"From the very first collegiate matchup in 1869, our country’s love of this storied Saturday ritual has been passed down from one generation to the next and endured as an iconic American institution."

Trump said America's values -- family, freedom, unity, and hard work -- are exhibited through all the players and coaches who take the field each season ... as well as the diehard fans who have kept the tradition alive for more than 150 years.

"Melania and I congratulate the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes on making it to the College Football Playoff National Championship," Trump continued. "God bless the talented players and dedicated coaches, the families who love and support them, and the faithful fans who cheer them on. May the best team win!"

Trump clearly loves his college ball -- over the weekend, he addressed plans to sign an executive order to preserve the Army vs. Navy game broadcasts by creating an exclusive window where only that matchup would air on TV.