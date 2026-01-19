Donald Trump Cosigns Post Saying Don Lemon Should Serve 40 Years in Prison
Donald Trump Lock Up Lemon For 40 Years!!!
Donald Trump just cosigned a social media post saying Don Lemon should go to prison for reporting from an anti-ICE church protest in Minnesota.
On Truth Social Monday, the U.S. president reshared a post from an account called "MoniFunGirl," who said she wants to see the journalist slapped with 40 years in prison just for showing up at the protest crowd outside Cities Church in St. Paul on Sunday.
The number didn't come out of thin air ... Moni claimed a group of elderly women got 40 years in prison for protesting at an abortion clinic under the FACE Act, and basically insinuating Don was doing the same, and should face the same consequences.
Trump didn’t add a single word -- but the repost made his stance crystal clear. This comes just hours after DOJ Assistant AG for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon told TMZ every demonstrator who stormed Sunday’s service at Cities Church in St. Paul is now under federal investigation, with potential charges coming under the FACE Act and even the KKK Act.
Don told us he was just doing his job -- reporting a news story from the scene. But on his livestream, he’s seen kissing the protest’s organizer on the cheek... and that’s exactly the kind of thing the feds could use to argue he wasn’t just an innocent bystander.