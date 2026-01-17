Jake Paul vs. Dwyane Wade Who'd You Rather?! (Athletic Bday Bros)
Jake Paul vs. Dwyane Wade Who'd You Rather?! Athletic Bday Bros Edtion
Published
There's always some reason to party with Jake Paul and Dwyane Wade, and this weekend's no exception ... because they're both celebrating their birthdays!
The thing is, this weekend's not big enough for the two of them ... and to be honest, we're having a hard time picking out who we're going to be raising our glasses to tonight!
We've got one question for you: Who'd You Rather?!