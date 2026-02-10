Team USA Curler Rich Ruohonen Rips ICE at Winter Olympics

Team USA curler Rich Ruohonen, a native Minnesotan, went in on ICE at the Winter Olympics ... calling out immigration officials for what he says is illegal and unjust behavior.

Ruohonen -- who is an attorney by day -- didn't hold back when meeting with the media in Italy, calling out the Department of Homeland Security agency for what he says is aggressive enforcement.

"First of all, I'd like to say I'm proud to be here to represent Team USA, and to represent our country, but we'd be remiss if we didn't at least mention what's going on in Minnesota and what a tough time it's been for everybody," Ruohonen said.

"This stuff is happening right, right around where we live, and uh, I am a lawyer, as you know, and we have a constitution and it allows us to freedom of press, freedom of speech, protects us from unreasonable searches and seizures, and makes it that we have to, you know, have probable cause to be pulled over. And what's happening in Minnesota is wrong. There's no shades of grey. It's clear."

NEW: American curler Rich Ruohonen criticizes ICE at the Winter Olympics, says it has been a really “tough” time for people in Minnesota.



"We'd be remiss if we didn't at least mention what's going on in Minnesota…"

Ruohonen also praised Minnesota residents for standing up to ICE, highlighting that their love and compassion for strangers reflect what America represents.

"We are playing for Team USA, and we are playing for each other, our family, and our friends who sacrificed so much to get here today," Ruohonen said.

"That doesn't change anything because what the Olympics means is excellence, respect, and friendship, and we all, I think, exemplify that -- and we're playing for the people of Minnesota and the people around the country who share those same values."

Ruohonen's comments haven't been well-received by everyone ... he's gotten a lot of criticism on social media for speaking about politics at the Olympics.

"It's a global event that brings people together, and injecting politics can be divisive," a fan said. "Can't we just focus on the athletes and their incredible achievements?"