ICE Ads Photographed Around Levi's Stadium Ahead of Super Bowl

ICE announced they wouldn't be running immigration enforcement at Levi's Stadium during Super Bowl LX, but their presence was still felt ... We got pics of ICE ads around the venue before the big game.

Check out the photo ... You can see a truck displaying a recruitment ad for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, directing potential applicants to their website along with the slogan ... "One team. One purpose. One mission."

As we reported ... Sources told TMZ Sports there is no plan for ICE to be at Levi's Stadium, meaning there will be no immigration enforcement at the site of the game.

Still, numerous federal law enforcement agencies like the FBI will be on the ground, providing security.