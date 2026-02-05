Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

AEW Fans Chant 'F*** ICE' During Main Event In Las Vegas

A bunch of AEW fans in Las Vegas made it crystal clear Wednesday night that they aren't happy with immigration enforcement operations going on around the country … letting out a very loud "F*** ICE" chant moments before the show's main.

It all went down at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort in Sin City, where Brody King took on AEW World Champion MJF for a chance to earn a title opportunity against the champ next week in Australia.

But before things got underway, fans let out a chant that was hard to mistake — with MJF looking around the arena as it happened.

Anyone familiar with AEW knows it's not the first time anti-ICE messaging has appeared during its broadcasts. In June 2025, King made noise during a show in Mexico City for rocking an "Abolish ICE" shirt.

Earlier in the day, King shared that a campaign he ran with artist Daniel Warren Johnson and Headlocked Comics raised $58,904 for the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee through selling shirts.

"F*** ICE," King wrote.

Sounds like this has become quite the trend with AEW shows ... so don't expect this to be the last time.