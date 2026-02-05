AEW Fans Chant 'F*** ICE' During Main Event In Las Vegas

Play video content All Elite Wrestling

A bunch of AEW fans in Las Vegas made it crystal clear Wednesday night that they aren't happy with immigration enforcement operations going on around the country … letting out a very loud "F*** ICE" chant moments before the show's main.

It all went down at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort in Sin City, where Brody King took on AEW World Champion MJF for a chance to earn a title opportunity against the champ next week in Australia.

But before things got underway, fans let out a chant that was hard to mistake — with MJF looking around the arena as it happened.

Anyone familiar with AEW knows it's not the first time anti-ICE messaging has appeared during its broadcasts. In June 2025, King made noise during a show in Mexico City for rocking an "Abolish ICE" shirt.

Brody King walking out in Arena Mexico with an “Abolish ICE” t-shirt. What a guy. ❤️🇲🇽 #AEW #AEWGrandSlamMexico



pic.twitter.com/nE5hOz9kEj — Self Made AO 💫 (@KXNGAO) June 19, 2025 @KXNGAO

Earlier in the day, King shared that a campaign he ran with artist Daniel Warren Johnson and Headlocked Comics raised $58,904 for the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee through selling shirts.

"F*** ICE," King wrote.

Thank you to everyone that bought a shirt or a comic. Thank you to @danielwarrenart @HeadlockedComic and Edgeman printing for making it happen. Fuck Ice. pic.twitter.com/mAtmpYSKSF — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) February 4, 2026 @Brodyxking