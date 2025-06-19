AEW Star Brody King Wears 'Abolish ICE' Shirt At Wrestling Event In Mexico

AEW star Brody King had fans talking Wednesday night in Mexico City -- but it wasn't just about his match -- the pro wrestler rocked an "Abolish ICE" shirt as he made his way to the ring.

King's bold statement came during AEW's "Grand Slam Mexico" event ... as he prepared to compete in a 12-man tag team match in the country's capital.

As he took off his jacket ... the message was revealed, calling for the dismantling of Immigration, Customs, and Enforcement -- the federal agency charged with enforcing immigration laws in the United States.

While it's hard to tell how much it landed with the crowd in the arena, fans online pointed it out, with some applauding him for the gear, and others slamming him for what they called an anti-law enforcement message.

Of course, all this comes on the heels of ICE enforcement across the States ... which came to a head last week in Los Angeles, where agents and protestors clashed in the streets around the city.

BK wasn't the only one who sent a message at a high-profile sporting event.

Wait pause a girl sang the national anthem in Spanish at dodger stadium today?? They told her not to and she STILL DID IT WHAT A QUEEN👸🏻 pic.twitter.com/IGLLEDRCvg — Jazz ♡ (@torrescjaz) June 15, 2025 @torrescjaz

On Saturday, a singer named Nezza performed the National Anthem in Spanish at the Dodgers game after she claimed the team told her not to. The Dodgers deny this, for what it's worth.