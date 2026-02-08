Travis Scott, Billie Joe Armstrong, and More Celebs Pack Out Super Bowl LX

While the players prepared to hit the field for Super Bowl LX, the celebs packed out the stands ... check out our gallery to see the A-listers who turned Levi's Stadium into a celebrity hotspot.

While all eyes were on Travis Scott, the rapper had his camera phone trained on all the chaos as the one of the world's biggest sports events got ready to launch.

And Jay Z stayed warm, walking in with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter in matching black ensembles.

While New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, is no stranger to the festivities surrounding the Super Bowl ... he still soaked in all in, hoping to get his seventh ring.

And Jon Bon Jovi was all smiles as he prepared to introduce Kraft's beloved Patriots before they stormed the gridiron.