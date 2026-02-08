Victor Cruz Breaks Down Super Bowl Touchdown Celebration Strategy

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Super Bowl is the biggest stage in sports ... and ex-NFL star Victor Cruz says players are well aware of that fact ... which is why they put a lot of thought into touchdown celebrations ahead of the Big Game.

Cruz -- who did a signature salsa dance to honor his grandmother and Puerto Rican heritage whenever he found the endzone throughout his career -- spoke to TMZ Sports at the "Sports Illustrated The Party" bash on Saturday ... and he broke down the art of making a Super Bowl tuddy that much more iconic.

A propósito del Super Bowl, Víctor Cruz y sus legendarias celebraciones bailando salsa: pic.twitter.com/3hrRPjcl85 — Juana Peña (@Chris_Montz) February 8, 2026 @Chris_Montz

Cruz -- who had a touchdown in Super Bowl XLVI over the New England Patriots -- said he thinks athletes have it on their minds leading up to kickoff.

"I'm sure, I'm sure," Cruz said. "I think they have conversations. I think they understand the moment and the gravity of the game that's happening tomorrow, and how if they do something that resonates with the culture and resonates with the people, that it can live forever."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Some players stick to their usual scripts, while others throw extra hot sauce to celebrate.