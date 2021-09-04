Victor Cruz Predicting Monster Season For NY Giants' Sterling Shepard
9/4/2021 12:10 AM PT
Fantasy football nerds, take note ... Victor Cruz tells TMZ Sports Sterling Shepard is about to have a HUGE season for the New York Giants!!
The former Giants superstar made the claim to us out in NYC earlier this week ... predicting the 28-year-old wideout will finally have a breakout year in 2021.
"I think watch out for Sterling Shepard," Cruz said. "I think he's going to be a guy."
Shepard has shown flashes of brilliance in the past -- in his five-year career with the Giants, he's posted 3,518 receiving yards and 20 TDs on 313 catches.
Sterling Shepard kept his balance and still made the catch 🔥 @sterl_shep3 @Giants— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 29, 2021 @thecheckdown
📺: #NEvsNYG on @nflnetwork (or check local listings) pic.twitter.com/cSu3JiVlwl
But, he's never quite had a superstar year just yet ... though Cruz clearly believes that's on the way this season.
"Sterling Shepard is going to be a guy that's going to do some really big things this year that might slip under the radar," Cruz said.
As for Shepard's quarterback ... Victor seems to believe there's a possibility this is Daniel Jones' last year as QB1 in New York, telling us it IS a make-or-break season for the former 1st-round pick.