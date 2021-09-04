Victor Cruz Predicting Monster Season For NY Giants' Sterling Shepard

Play video content TMZSports.com

Fantasy football nerds, take note ... Victor Cruz tells TMZ Sports Sterling Shepard is about to have a HUGE season for the New York Giants!!

The former Giants superstar made the claim to us out in NYC earlier this week ... predicting the 28-year-old wideout will finally have a breakout year in 2021.

"I think watch out for Sterling Shepard," Cruz said. "I think he's going to be a guy."

Shepard has shown flashes of brilliance in the past -- in his five-year career with the Giants, he's posted 3,518 receiving yards and 20 TDs on 313 catches.

But, he's never quite had a superstar year just yet ... though Cruz clearly believes that's on the way this season.

"Sterling Shepard is going to be a guy that's going to do some really big things this year that might slip under the radar," Cruz said.