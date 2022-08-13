Victor Cruz Confident In Giants' Daniel Jones In 'Most Important Year Of His Life'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Danny Dimes will play more like Danny Dollars this season ... so says Victor Cruz, who tells TMZ Sports he's confident Daniel Jones will produce in "the most important year of his life."

The New York Giants quarterback is entering the final year of his rookie contract -- and if he doesn't play well, it could be the last time he gets a shot at being a QB1 in the NFL.

But Cruz told us out in NYC this week he believes Jones will put it all together this year ... saying, "I think he will be [the guy]."

"I think he has all the tools to do so," the former NY superstar receiver added. "And I think the Giants put a good enough team around him to see what they got."

Jones hasn't had the best training camp so far -- he's missed throws in practice, and in the team's first preseason game on Thursday night, he completed just six of 10 passes for 69 yards.