Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal Ready to Work W/ Daniel Jones, Lets Get This Super Bowl!

Daniel Jones, are you ready?!?

Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal -- the New York Giants' top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft -- tell TMZ Sports they can't wait to get started and work towards bringing a Super Bowl back to the Big Apple!!

The Giants were able to snag some of the best athletes in the draft class in the first round on Thursday ... using the #5 pick on Thibodeaux, the edge rusher out of Oregon.

The #7 pick was used to get Neal, the offensive tackle out of Alabama ... a must-have for Jones, who's been punished in the last three seasons with a struggling offensive line.

Daniel Jones is 4-0 SU with a 100 passer rating against Washington.



Since Dec 8 2020 in 7 quarters with Washington, Heinicke has completed 49 of 78 passes for 565 yards, 3 TDs & 1 INT.



The stats don't lie -- since 2019, Danny's been sacked 105 times, has 29 interceptions and 36 fumbles ... and let's not forget the infamous fall (although that's not the O-line's fault).

But, that could all change soon ... 'cause we asked Neal if he's gonna keep the 24-year-old QB safe from now on, and he hit us with an, "Oh, yeah!"

"I'm going out there and working my hardest to be the absolute best player that I can be."

What a day for Daniel Jones! 😤



3 INT

2 Fumbles

1 Fumble lostpic.twitter.com/Yf9xZuWQOq — Action Network NFL (@ActionNetNFL) October 17, 2021 @ActionNetNFL

And, Thibodeaux -- who won 2020's Morris Trophy as the best defensive lineman in the Pac-12 -- wants to add another Lombardi Trophy in MetLife Stadium's display case ... and has a message for DJ.

"It's time," Thibs said. "We're ready to work!"