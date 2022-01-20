Daniel Jones Surprises H.S. Quarterback With Super Bowl LVI Tickets

Daniel Jones won't be going to Super Bowl LVI this year -- but the NY Giants signal-caller made sure a New Jersey H.S. QB is attending ... surprising the player with free tickets!

"What's up Danny Dimes?!" a stoked Alex Brown said when DJ hit him up via Facetime on Wednesday.

FYI -- Brown is a senior QB out of Red Bank Catholic H.S. ... and made headlines after he scored 8 touchdowns (6 passing, 2 rushing) in a 58-34 playoff win in November 2021.

What made this stunning performance even more impressive was the fact Alex lost his mother, Michelle, to breast cancer the day before.

Yesterday I lost my amazing mother. Today I scored 8 touchdowns, thank you for watching over me mama❤️ pic.twitter.com/gdg28FVbsA — Alex Brown QB (@AlexRayBrown2) November 13, 2021 @AlexRayBrown2

"Yesterday I lost my amazing mother," Brown said on Nov. 12, "Today I scored 8 touchdowns, thank you for watching over me mama ❤"

The G-Men QB admired the heartfelt moment and told Brown he was hooking him up with three SB tickets -- for him and his family.

"On behalf of the Giants, just wanna let you know that we wanna recognize you," Jones said, "and give you three tickets to the Super Bowl this year for you, your dad, and your brother."

Daniel Jones gifts Super Bowl tickets to Alex Brown. Brown is the high school football player who scored 8 TD’s in the State Title Game after his the death of his mother. pic.twitter.com/FwwqduPUXl — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) January 20, 2022 @TalkinGiants

And, needless to say ... Brown was hyped!

"Oh my God," Brown screamed, "That's insane! Oh my God!!!!"