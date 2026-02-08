Tucker Wetmore Says Real Super Bowl Was 2 Weeks Ago, Seahawks Will Whoop Pats!

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks are your Super Bowl LX champions ... this according to country star and diehard 12th Man Tucker Wetmore, who tells TMZ Sports the REAL Big Game was already played.

We caught up with the "What Would You Do?" artist at the "Sports Illustrated The Party" festivities on Saturday ... and he's not sweating his squad's chances at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in a matter of hours.

In fact, he feels like the 'Hawks' biggest test was against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game ... so the only thing left to do is whoop some Patriot ass.

It echoes what former Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck told us prior to the NFC title game ... so we'll see if these two guys are right.

Wetmore said he'll be eating, drinking and soaking it all in from the Anheuser-Busch suite at Levi's Stadium ... but when we asked if he'd celebrate a big victory with a free concert for the champs, he was non-committal -- which is totally fair.