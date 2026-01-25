Matt Hasselbeck Says Rams Vs. Seahawks Is Unofficial Super Bowl

Play video content TMZSports.com

Is Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks the unofficial Super Bowl? Matt Hasselbeck believes so ... telling TMZ Sports that their showdown features the two best teams remaining in the NFL.

The former Seahawks quarterback chopped it up with Babcock ahead of Championship Sunday ... and in the convo, he made the bold proclamation about round three between these NFC West rivals.

"This, to me, in a way, is the Super Bowl," Hasselbeck said. "No offense to whoever represents in the AFC next week. Like I said, best offense vs. best defense."

Hasselbeck also thinks this is a matchup both teams have been anticipating for a bit.

"They also know this is the game that they have circled for such a long time. The Seahawks have had this amazing year, Sam Darnold has had this amazing year, but their worst game of the year was against the Rams in L.A."

"Then they got a rematch, and it was the craziest, most epic game of the season for any team, and the Seahawks came out on top. This is the one. Everyone's known it for a long time -- if you're gonna get to the Super Bowl, the Rams gotta beat the Seahawks, Seahawks gotta beat the Rams to get there."