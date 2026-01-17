Trent Green Breaks Down Divisional Round Playoff Games, Makes Picks

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs are here ... and Pro Bowl quarterback Trent Green is breaking down each and every one of the games!

Green -- a Super Bowl champion -- joined Babcock to preview both Saturday and Sunday's matchups ... as the eight remaining teams battle for a chance to advance to the Conference Championship games.

The big weekend kicks off with the Bills travelling to Mile High for a tilt with the number one seed Broncos ... a game that Trent believes will come down to last year's Most Valuable Player.

"It's gonna be the quarterback play, and how they get it done. And how Denver's defense can try and slow down Josh Allen."

Saturday's second game will pit the 49ers against the Seahawks in Seattle.

It's a matchup that Green believes will come down to a few key points, including whether the Niners survive another big injury -- this time to star tight end George Kittle -- as well as the play of QB Sam Darnold and Seattle's feared defense.

Kicking off Sunday's action are the Texans ... who are taking on the Patriots in New England, a game TC believes will be a "smashmouth, physical" contest.

Bookending the weekend's action ... the Rams will travel from sunny SoCal to frigid Chicago for a matchup with the cardiac Bears.

Trent says he "really strongly" believes L.A., with likely MVP Matt Stafford and superstar wideout Puka Nacua, along with their defensive front, will have enough to beat Caleb Williams squad ... though Green says not to discount their late-game magic, which is very real.

So, who wins?

Trent believes that when the sun sets on the weekend, the Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, and Broncos will be preparing to play with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Play video content TMZSports.com