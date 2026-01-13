Jaguars Reporter Not Backing Away From Viral Press Conference Pep Talk W/ Liam Coen

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Jacksonville Jaguars reporter who received backlash for her postgame pep talk to coach Liam Coen wouldn’t hesitate to do it again … she tells TMZ Sports.

Lynn Jones, a journalist with the Jacksonville Free Press, went viral on Sunday following the Jaguars’ playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills -- all because of a 23-second exchange during Coen's postgame presser.

This is an awesome post-game exchange between a reporter and Jaguars HC Liam Coen: pic.twitter.com/FwE8aRFaaR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2026 @AdamSchefter

It sparked national debate about professionalism in sports journalism, drawing both praise and criticism after the moment went viral on social media.

"I just want to tell you congratulations on your success, young man," Jones told the first-year coach during the exchange. "You hold your head up, all right? You guys have had a most magnificent season. You did a great job out there today. You just hold your head up, OK?"

"Ladies and gentlemen, Duval, you the one," she added. "Keep it going, we got another season, OK? Take care, and much continued success to you and the entire team."

The clip blew up, racking up millions of views and splitting the NFL world. Many fans appreciated her positivity ... while some big-name media personalities were critical of her press conference decorum.

And the reactions kept coming.

“It’s the last game,” Jones tells TMZ Sports. "What do we need to keep talking about? We don’t have another game ... the party's over, so let's pack it up. Keep your head up. We had the most magnificent season -- we went 13-5 -- so let's keep it moving."

Jones sensed the pressure weighing on Coen’s shoulders after the tough loss, and she wanted to express positivity. She believes "kindness has been put on the back burner" in today’s world.

Jones doesn’t care about any negative reaction to her remarks, either.

As for Coen? He nodded along and thanked her -- a rare vulnerable moment from an NFL coach usually trained to dodge emotion like a blitzing linebacker.