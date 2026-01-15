Hailee Steinfeld's Old Broncos Post Resurfaces Before Josh Allen’s Playoff Game

Nostalgia for 2016 is all over social media these days … but reminiscing on a decade ago might be awkward timing for Hailee Steinfeld!

An old photo of the “Sinners” star is making the rounds this week, and Bills Mafia is definitely doing a double-take at the dug-up tweet.

The throwback pic shows Hailee rocking a Broncos Starter jacket and hitting a full dab on the day Denver won Super Bowl 50 -- with the caption "HELL YEAH BRONCOS!!!!"

Fast-forward to now, and she’s married to superstar Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, whose squad just so happens to be facing the Broncos in the NFL playoffs this weekend.

Talk about awkward!!!

While Hailee’s long since traded Orange and Blue for Bills Blue, the resurfaced post is proof that football fandom can age just as awkwardly as old tweets.

There’s also a video of her dancing in the same outfit.

Born and raised in California, it’s not clear why Steinfeld would've been a Broncos supporter.