Josh Allen Calls Out Bills Fans Who Left Before Comeback Win, 'Have Some Faith'

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills completed an incredible comeback to cap off the first Sunday of the NFL season ... but the quarterback noticed some fans missed out on all the fun -- and he shaded the folks who beat the traffic in his postgame interview.

The MVP sent the message to the fair-weather fans while speaking on the field with Matt Prater, who kicked the game-winning field goal after just signing with Buffalo earlier in the week.

Josh Allen: "Our team didn't quit. I mean I think there's people that left the stadium, that's ok, we'll be fine but... have some faith next time" pic.twitter.com/sUHt1FdLal — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) September 8, 2025 @cjzero

At one point, Buffalo was down 40-25 with 11:42 remaining in the fourth quarter ... and some members of Bills Mafia had seen enough -- 'cause they made their way for the exit signs.

Despite having his hands full with saving the day ... Allen took notice.

"I think there are people who left the stadium," Allen said after the win. "That's okay. We'll be fine. But, have some faith next time."

The Bills have eight more home games left at their old stadium before heading across the street to their new $2 billion venue ... so don't expect many empty seats for the rest of the season.

Once in the locker room, the good vibes kept on going, with head coach Sean McDermott making sure to give his new kicker his flowers.

"I came in the building Thursday, I felt the energy and the vibes at practice," Prater said. "This team is for real, I'm excited just to be a part. However long I'm here, I'm really excited."