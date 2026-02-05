Super Bowl LX Stadium Menu Revealed

Super Bowl Sunday isn't just about football, it's also about the food ... and TMZ Sports has obtained the menu for this year's big game -- and it's sure to leave your mouth watering.

Levy Restaurants -- the hospitality team over at Levi's Stadium -- gave us a look at what their team has been working on ahead of the matchup ... and it justifies the price of admission alone.

If anyone in attendance is craving a burger, the LX Hammer Burger might be just what they're looking for. It features a fall-off-the-bone, braised bone-in beef shank, roasted mirepoix demi-glace and Point Reyes bleu cheese fondue on a house-baked brioche bun.

Maybe a person isn't craving a burger; that's fine. How about the Gilroy Garlic Steak Frites? A seared California hanger steak sliced and served atop some frites with an au poivre sauce, garlic from Gilroy, and pink peppercorns.

Of course, drinks are necessary to wash this stuff down ... and the people at Levy crafted some inspired by the host city of San Francisco.

Karl the Fog -- named after the iconic fog that blankets the city -- combines Tanqueray Gin mixed with elderflower liqueur, club soda and fresh lemon juice.

The Golden Gate Mule pays homage to the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. This drink has Crown Royal Whisky, ginger beer, and lime juice mixed with passion fruit liqueur, giving it a vibrant color.

Finally, the dessert situation. The Fog City Frozen Irish Coffee looks like it could serve as a full meal for the day. It blends Irish whiskey with vanilla bean ice cream and cold brew ... topped with an ice cream cookie sandwich.

If that doesn't get your sweet tooth going ... maybe the San Fran Sticky Roll will. A Cinnamon roll iced with a white chocolate mascarpone crème anglaise and topped with spun sugar.