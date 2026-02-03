Jon Bon Jovi and Chris Pratt To Introduce Patriots and Seahawks At Super Bowl

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will get a proper introduction before Super Bowl LX ... with Jon Bon Jovi and Chris Pratt slated to welcome their beloved teams to the field!!

TMZ Sports is told the two celebrity backers will take on the same roles Jon Hamm and Bradley Cooper had for the Big Game last year, when the actors got the crowd pumped for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles players to come out the tunnels.

JBJ is a longtime fan of the Pats -- it actually goes all the way back to when Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells were coaching the Giants ... and he followed them to Foxboro, where he continues to be a familiar face to this day.

Pratt, on the other hand, has been a 12th Man forever ... as he grew up in the Seattle suburbs, and has attended past Super Bowls as a fan.

The NFL's biggest night of the year always attracts familiar faces ... and it's clear 2026 is no different in the Bay Area.