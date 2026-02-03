Seahawks' Star DeMarcus Lawrence Backs Bad Bunny Halftime Show, Explains Why!

Seahawks DE DeMarcus Lawrence is all in on more representation on the biggest stages -- Super Sunday -- and the NFL star is giving major props to Bad Bunny for what the halftime show means to Spanish-speaking fans.

Lawrence was asked about Bad Bunny’s upcoming Super Bowl LX performance, and he didn’t hesitate ... pointing to something he believes is more important than just whether you like or dislike his songs.

“We have so many cultures and ethnic backgrounds in America, I think it’s time to start embracing all of them … that’s what really makes America great.” pic.twitter.com/7dTrTMjbgx — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) February 3, 2026 @JoeJHoyt

“We have so many cultures and ethnic backgrounds in America,” Lawrence said. “I think it’s time to start embracing all of them, bringing them in the fold -- and shoot, that’s what really makes America great.”

The Pro Bowl pass rusher made it clear this isn’t just about music or football -- it’s about visibility, respect, and letting different communities see themselves represented on massive platforms.

A few other Seahawks and Patriots players were also asked during Monday’s Super Bowl LX Opening Night about what they thought about the halftime show.

“It's unbelievable. I love his music. It's great to have him perform at the Super Bowl,” Seattle QB Sam Darnold said. “I wish that I could see it, but I'm afraid I'll be getting ready for the second half at that moment. But I know a lot of people are excited about him performing.”

New England WR Stefon Diggs said he didn’t understand the controversy surrounding the performance because he doesn’t get into politics and prefers to keep his personal views to himself, before backing the international star.

“I think Benito is a hell of an artist and they picked him for a reason,” Diggs said. “He’s one of the biggest artists in the world. I even listen to the songs and I can barely say the words. I think it was a great choice and look forward to watching it after the game ... I hope people enjoy it.”

As we previously reported, commissioner Roger Goodell expects BB to use the stage to unite, not divide, the crowd

"I think artists in the past have done that," Goodell said. "I think Bad Bunny understands that and I think he will have a great performance."