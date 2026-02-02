Bad Bunny Not Engaged, Despite Ring Buzz at Grammys

Bad Bunny sent fans into a frenzy with one flashy "engagement" ring at the Grammys this weekend ... but the only lucky thing he took home last night was his album trophy ... TMZ has learned.

A source familiar with the situation tells TMZ the global superstar is not engaged ... despite fans going into full detective mode after spotting a ring on that finger during the awards show.

The ring sparked speculation almost immediately online, with fans questioning whether BB had quietly proposed to a mystery lover after flashing the jewelry throughout the night. But according to our source, there’s no romantic milestone behind it.

We’re told the ring was actually a gift from Cartier -- not an engagement ring, not a family heirloom, and not tied to any secret relationship. Bad Bunny simply chose to wear it to the Grammys -- where he won Album of the Year -- because ... well, it’s Bad Bunny, and statement jewelry is kind of his thing.

Play video content CBS

And as for who he would be engaged to if it were true ... there isn’t anyone currently on the singer's roster. Our source says Bad Bunny isn’t dating anyone at the moment, making the engagement speculation completely out of nowhere.