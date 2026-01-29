Bad Bunny Describes His Future In 5 Words on 'Late Show' With Colbert

Play video content CBS

All good things must come to an end ... even for Bad Bunny. The megastar implied he doesn't plan on doing music forever during a questionnaire with Stephen Colbert.

When the 'Late Show' host asked Benito to describe the rest of his life in five words, BB used "retired" as one of the five!

The other four were "happy," "eating," "tripletas," and "living in Puerto Rico." Tripletas are a street food sandwich staple in Puerto Rico, and obviously, "living in Puerto Rico" is more than one word, but when you're on top of the world, you don't need to be restrained by measly word counts.

Still, there doesn't seem to be any reason for fans to worry quite yet. From the looks of it, BB's retirement is still a long way off ... but he apparently does intend to put down the microphone one day.

Right now, BB is preparing to take one of the biggest stages in the world ahead of his Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performance on Feb. 8.

Play video content TMZ.com

Not much is known about what BB has up his sleeve for the show, but we've confirmed he does NOT plan to wear a dress, contrary to reports. Our production sources put those rumors to rest last week.

As you know ... the NFL caught a ton of flak for choosing Bad Bunny as the SB Halftime headliner -- and even resulted in conservative organization Turning Point USA promising a different halftime show featuring English-speaking stars ... though we still don't know who's on that list.