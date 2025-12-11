Bad Bunny Slips and Falls During Concert in Mexico City

Play video content X/@LuisErnestoP95

Bad Bunny just took a bad bounce! While hopping around the stage during his concert in Mexico Wednesday night ... he fell right on his ass!

Check out the embarrassing video ... the Puerto Rican rapper was belting out one of his big hits, "Efecto," in front of a packed crowd in Mexico City when he ran into some trouble as he bounced around the stage.

His feet completely came out from under him as he appeared to slip on something that caused him to wipe out mid-song.

He didn't even try to play it off. He kind of just sat there for a second while the crowd finished the lyrics for him. After a few beats, he finally gets up and carries on.

BB is in Mexico City for at least another week for his "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" world tour, so hopefully they figure out what's wrong with the stage -- or his shoes -- before the next show.