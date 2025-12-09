Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Post Malone Takes Dramatic Tumble Mid-Show in India, See Video

Post Malone Posty Takes a Plunge in India!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
120925 post malone kal
DOWN GOES POST
Monojit Thakuria via Storyful

Post Malone had himself a lil’ oopsie moment ... dude went flying mid-show during a concert in India -- and yep, fans caught every second of the tumble on video.

Check it out -- the singer was heading down the stairs after his set in Khanapara on Monday when he either slipped or straight-up missed a step ... and boom, domino effect. Next thing you know, Posty’s tumbling backward on his booty down the stairs.

120925 post malone sub2
Monojit Thakuria via Storyful

Thankfully, Post bounced back fast -- with a little assist from security -- and was right back hobnobbing with fans like nothing happened ... 'cause, of course, the show must go on!

120925 post malone sub1
Monojit Thakuria via Storyful

Hey, if anything, this just proves Post’s human like the rest of us -- celebs take spills all the time... it’s how they get back up that shows what they’re really made of!

