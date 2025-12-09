Post Malone Takes Dramatic Tumble Mid-Show in India, See Video
Post Malone had himself a lil’ oopsie moment ... dude went flying mid-show during a concert in India -- and yep, fans caught every second of the tumble on video.
Check it out -- the singer was heading down the stairs after his set in Khanapara on Monday when he either slipped or straight-up missed a step ... and boom, domino effect. Next thing you know, Posty’s tumbling backward on his booty down the stairs.
Thankfully, Post bounced back fast -- with a little assist from security -- and was right back hobnobbing with fans like nothing happened ... 'cause, of course, the show must go on!
Hey, if anything, this just proves Post’s human like the rest of us -- celebs take spills all the time... it’s how they get back up that shows what they’re really made of!