Post Malone Takes Dramatic Tumble Mid-Show in India, See Video

Post Malone had himself a lil’ oopsie moment ... dude went flying mid-show during a concert in India -- and yep, fans caught every second of the tumble on video.

Check it out -- the singer was heading down the stairs after his set in Khanapara on Monday when he either slipped or straight-up missed a step ... and boom, domino effect. Next thing you know, Posty’s tumbling backward on his booty down the stairs.

Thankfully, Post bounced back fast -- with a little assist from security -- and was right back hobnobbing with fans like nothing happened ... 'cause, of course, the show must go on!