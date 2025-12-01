Post Malone Seen Out With Mystery Girl in Salt Lake City

Post Malone may have more on his mind than his recent Grammy nominations ... 'cause it looks like the singer is spending some downtime with a potential mystery woman ... and they're matching!!!

Eyewitness tells TMZ ... Posty was out shopping with the mystery woman and two bodyguards on Saturday at a local Trader Joe’s in Salt Lake City.

We're told the couple shopped for a while ... and even though people left him alone for the most part ... our source says the couple shared a few kisses while they browsed.

All in all ... we're told this latest sighting was nothing but your average couple grocery shopping at TJ's in twinning hoodies, and that a few workers even shook his hand as they were checking out.

Worth noting ... the "I Had Some Help" singer was recently spotted walking through Paris with a woman in September ... unclear who that was -- could it be the same woman in Utah? Time will tell, hopefully.

And as you know ... Mr. Malone and his ex Christy Lee broke up earlier this year after several months in the spotlight together ... and more recently, he and ex-fiancée Hee Sung "Jamie" Park reached an agreement on custody, visitation rights, and child support for their 3-year-old daughter.

