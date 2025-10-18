Post Malone Sued By Limo Driver, Claims He Wasn't Paid to Appear in Music Video

Post Malone's former driver says the rapper made him a star of his music video ... then never paid him for it -- and, now he's suing Posty and others for millions.

Larry Deuel -- a teacher and limousine driver -- is suing Malone ... alleging that back in 2020 he and his collaborator Tyla Yaweh reached out to Deuel's employer to drive them to Malone's ranch for the "Tommy Lee" music video shoot.

Once at the ranch, Deuel claims Post and Tyla asked him to take part in the video ... and he alleges they told him he'd be "taken care of" if he did.

Deuel says he took that to mean he'd be paid for his services ... so, he took part in the video -- unrolling a carpet in the clip, opening doors and standing next to his limo for much of it.

However, Deuel says he was never paid for this cameo ... and he says he never signed away his name, image and likeness rights -- so, he's suing Post and Tyla Yaweh for fraudulent inducement, misappropriation of name and likeness, breach of contract and more.

Deuel's asking for a ton of money, too ... suing for at least $2.5 million in principal damages and at least $7.5 million in punitive damages.