Post Malone and Mystery Woman Laugh, Smile While Walking Around Paris

Feeling 'Better Now' with Mystery Woman in City of Lights!!!

Post Malone seems to be moving on after a couple breakups in quick succession ... looking very flirty with a mystery woman while walking through Paris on Thursday.

The two were spotted strolling around Rue Saint-Honoré and the Place Vendôme ... two iconic locales in The City of Lights.

Posty's wearing a cowboy hat and a brown leather jacket ... while his gal pal seems a bit more attuned to the Parisian style -- wearing a dark overcoat and tall boots.

While the two walking around together wouldn't necessarily signal anything romantic, they were also seen seemingly holding hands ... she even looped her arm through Posty's -- a gesture that certainly raises questions.

We know he's been officially single recently ... back in June, sources told us Posty and Christy Lee broke up about a month earlier, after several months in the spotlight together.

Their relationship started up shortly after Post and his former fiancée Jamie Park split in late 2024. The two share a 3-year-old daughter, and they're currently fighting out a custody case in Utah.

So, Post hasn't had much success in love recently ... but, perhaps this new romance could become raison d'être -- we'll have to wait and see!