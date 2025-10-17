French Montana Sued for Allegedly Refusing to Return Million-Dollar Watch

French Montana might not have time for a lawsuit right now ... but, two men from Switzerland don't care -- 'cause they say he stole their watch!

Justo Obiang and Samir Gato filed the suit against French on Thursday ... claiming they met the rapper after a 2015 show in Geneva, Switzerland.

The two men say they stayed in contact over the years ... and, in 2024, Obiang and Gato say they made plans to meet up with French in Egypt. Before Montana got there, Obiang and Gato claim he asked to trade watches with Obiang -- who refused.

After Obiang and Gato say they wouldn't trade watches with Montana, they claim French asked to borrow it for 30 days for Paris Fashion Week, but he promised to return it. They say French even gave them a watch he said was worth more than $1 million as collateral.

Ultimately, Obiang and Gato say they never got the watch back despite repeated attempts ... and, they're also alleging the watch French gave them as collateral is actually counterfeit.

The watch Obiang and Gato claim they gave Montana is now actually worth over $1 million ... and, they're suing French for fraudulent misrepresentation, conversion, unjust enrichment and more. Obiang and Gato are asking for at least $1 million in damages

Montana's attorney Steve Haddad tells TMZ ... these claims are untrue and he plans to countersue Obiang and Gato.