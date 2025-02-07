Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

French Montana Plays Pool With Lara Trump After Making Music Together

French Montana 'Welcome to the Party,' Lara Trump!!!

French Montana and Lara Trump are out here once again making everyone scratch their heads over their unlikely friendship -- this time hanging out in Miami while jamming to their musical collab.

Check out this clip TMZ got -- French was living it up with Lara Friday, snappin' photos and playing pool together while their upbeat track "No Days Off" played in the background.

The pair were introduced by music executive LJ Fino, who's been producing Lara’s music since she started creating it last year -- and he accompanied her to the hangout session with French.

Goes without saying their professional link-up has raised some eyebrows, especially since Lara's music career is nowhere near French's level.

When their studio sesh first made waves last summer, people thought French was maybe throwing his support behind Trump for prez -- but plot twist, no official endorsement came out of it.

French might just be playing the role of the music mentor, giving Lara a chance to vibe out and find her sound.

