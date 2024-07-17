Lara Trump Says She Changed RNC Speech After Assassination Attempt on Father-in-Law

Play video content

Lara Trump says she changed her RNC speech after someone tried taking out her father-in-law ... and the one she gave instead certainly resonated, especially with him.

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law -- who's married to his son, Eric Trump, and who serves as a co-chair for the Republican National Committee -- stepped up to the podium Tuesday at the party's convention in Milwaukee and delivered what many are calling powerful remarks.

Take a listen ... right out of the gate, LT acknowledges she had a very different speech written out before DT was shot on Saturday -- and she reflected on how seeing that felt.

Lara says nothing could prepare her or the rest of the Trump family for the assassination attempt that was unsuccessfully carried out by Thomas Matthew Crooks -- noting she had to turn off the TV to make sure her two young kids, Trump's grandkids, didn't keep seeing it.

She goes on to say that the Trump family at large has experienced its fair share of death threats -- both verbal and physical -- but to actually see someone she loved almost be killed right before her eyes was jarring ... and yet, she says she's more inspired than ever now.

The rest of Lara's speech served as a fawning love letter to DT -- noting how he exhibited strength in that defining moment ... and how she thinks that'll carry over to a 2nd term.

She argued that life under Trump was "better" during his presidency, and suggested that while not everyone might not like the way he speaks at times ... the results spoke for themselves. She also said there's a side to Trump nobody really knows ... the one of grandpa.

While she definitely harped on a lot of MAGA talking points, her comments were actually relatively tame and somewhat attempted to be uniting in tone ... and she's getting kudos.