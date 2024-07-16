Secret Service Beefed Up After Intel of Iranian Plot to Assassinate Trump

The Secret Service beefed up security for Donald Trump in the weeks before the attempt on his life ... because of intelligence concerning an assassination plot by Iran.

The alleged Iranian threat was gathered from a human source in recent weeks and it was known by the U.S. Secret Service ... according to CNN, citing unnamed sources.

The report says there's no indication would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks -- the 20-year-old who tried and failed to kill Trump -- was connected to the alleged Iranian plot.

With CNN reporting the USSS increased security for Trump as a direct result of this alleged intel, it's even more alarming Crooks was able to get a shot off at Trump at Saturday's campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Unclear if Trump's campaign was briefed on specifics of the alleged threat out of Iran ... but CNN reports Secret Service officials have repeatedly warned Trump's campaign about the increased risks associated with outdoor rallies.

Iran's beef with Trump reportedly stems from the January 2020 killing of Qasem Soleimani, who died in a drone strike Trump ordered.

Iran vowed revenge and there's been alleged assassination plots against Trump's former national security advisor John Bolton and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.