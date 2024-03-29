Lara Trump's Newly Released Song Track Roasted by DNC with AI Diss Track

Lara Trump's attempting to fuse her real job with her dream job -- that's why she recorded a politically charged song, and the Democrats are quickly firing back with a diss track!

Take a listen to the new song, "Party's Fallin' Down" ... which roasts Donald Trump's daughter-in-law for her rocky start to heading up the Republican National Committee. We're told the upbeat pop song was generated through Suno AI, but was not modeled after any particular song or artist.

A little something I had fun with over the winter ☺️🎹🎶 (and a few more too that I’ll save for a future date, special for my YUGE fans in the liberal media 😜) pre-save link below. Officially available at midnight tonight! 🙌🏽https://t.co/ll09EN3X9l pic.twitter.com/ltREDIybqW — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) March 29, 2024 @LaraLeaTrump

The Democratic National Committee's track is strikingly different from Lara's anthem, "Anything Is Possible." Remember, Lara dropped that ballad Thursday, singing lyrics about having faith amid hardship.

Naturally, the Dems took plenty of shots at Lara, with the chorus notably stating ... "Oh Lara, Lara, what have you done? The party's fallin' down, it's no longer fun. Oh Lara, Lara, can't you see. The leadership's sinking Trump's GOP."

Play video content DNC

FWIW, it's quite the earworm.

ICYMI, Lara was elected the RNC's co-chair earlier in March -- after former chairwoman Ronna McDaniel resigned amid former prez Trump's call for new leadership. Lara serves alongside Michael Whatley, the former chair of the North Carolina Republican Party.

While the single might seem a bit harsh on Eric Trump's wife, DNC Chair Jamie Harrison doubled down on the criticism, adding ... "[LT]’s ‘music career’ is just like her time at the RNC so far: embarrassing, unserious, and a waste of money."