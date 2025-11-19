Post Malone and Baby Mama Settle Custody Battle

Now we say "Congratulations" to Post Malone ... 'cause he and his baby mama just settled their months-long custody war over their child!

He and ex-fiancée Hee Sung "Jamie" Park reached an agreement on custody, visitation rights and child support for their 3-year-old daughter last week, a court document obtained by TMZ shows. Their arrangement -- which also may include other matters such as health insurance for the child -- is sealed, meaning we can't see the exact details.

But ... it's nice to know Post and his ex were able to work things out. We told you all about it -- Park had actually submitted paperwork in April to have the case in L.A., which allows for higher child support payments.

But, the "Sunflower" hitmaker had already filed documents in Utah, where we he had already been splitting custody with Park. Our sources told us at the time Park moved to California at the beginning of 2025 after things fizzled out with Post near the end of 2024.

The singer had stayed in the dating game ... moving on with Christy Lee -- they were first spotted together in January during a date night in Rome.