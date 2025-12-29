Bad Bunny Lays Hands on Museum Exhibit, Prompting Official Scolding

Music superstar Bad Bunny is in a bit of hot water after putting his paws on a protected museum exhibit in Mexico on a recent visit … and he even posted pics of his transgression.

Now that Bad Bunny's done with his ongoing residency in Puerto Rico, he's been playing tourist … and at a stop in Mexico City, the singer visited the National Museum of Anthropology to take in the culture.

Like most museums, visitors are not allowed to handle objects or displays … but as you can see from one of the pics BB posted himself -- he's since taken it down -- he took a moment to lay hands on a stone monument carved with ancient insignia during his visit.

Spanish-language news site KCH FM reports museum security reacted right away during the December 17 incident and warned him to keep his mitts off the goods. The museum officially posted a reminder on socials to the public that no matter how famous you are, you gotta respect the history, and the rules ... don't engage in "Direct manipulation of an archaeological stele" ... the technical term for the carved stone monument.